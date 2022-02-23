In Virginia, GOP has openings in new Biden-Youngkin districts

ANALYSIS — Virginia Republicans caught the country’s attention when Glenn Youngkin captured the commonwealth’s governorship in 2021. The GOP hopes to continue the trend by picking up a House seat or two in the 2022 midterm elections as it seeks a net gain of five seats to take the majority.

Democrats have enjoyed a seven-to-four advantage in the House delegation since taking over three seats previously held by Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections. And Democrats held on to that advantage during a more tumultuous 2020 cycle.

This cycle, Virginia provided a great example that shifting redistricting authority to a commission doesn’t guarantee a smooth process. Back in the fall, the bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on new lines, so two special masters, including Sean Trende of RealClearPolitics, drew the new map at the direction of the state Supreme Court.

The result produced new 2nd and 7th districts that would have voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 elections and Youngkin in 2021, making them the marquee races to watch in the commonwealth.