Rep. Derek Kilmer was an intern in the 1990s. Here’s what he learned on his last day

Q: How did you end up interning on the Hill?

A: When I was in high school was right around the time the timber industry kind of took it on the chin in my neck of the woods, and a bunch of my friends’ parents and neighbors lost their jobs. And that really altered my trajectory. When I was in college, my senior thesis was looking at how to help timber towns in Washington state, and I was very conscious of the fact that the decisions being made in Washington, D.C., had a lot of impact. So that’s what spurred me to apply for an internship with the guy who had been my congressman, named Al Swift.

Q: What do you remember about meeting Swift?

A: I didn’t have a ton of interaction with him during my internship. It was on the very last day where I got the longest exposure to him. He invited me into his office and asked about my experience. And then he said, “I’m now going to teach you the most important lesson of this internship.” Then he opened up his desk drawer and said, “I’m going to teach you how to light and smoke a cigar,” which was the first of only two times in my life. So that was not exactly the in-depth policy conversation I was hoping for, but it was a hoot.

Q: What went through your mind as a young intern when he said that? What did that say about Capitol Hill at the time?