Supreme Court hears arguments over ‘public charge’ rule

The Supreme Court grappled Wednesday with the unusual legal maneuvers the Biden administration used to wipe out a Trump-era immigration rule and whether to let some Republican-led states continue the court fight to save it.

At the heart of the case is the Trump administration’s expansion of the long-standing “public charge” rule, which allowed the Department of Homeland Security to deny green cards to immigrants deemed likely to use more non-cash public benefits.

In 2019, the Trump administration rule sought to expand the types of government benefits whose use could disqualify immigrants from obtaining green cards to include Medicaid, public housing assistance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. Several federal judges ruled against the policy, but the Supreme Court gave the administration reprieve from those court rulings, allowing the rule to take effect.

The oral arguments Wednesday focused not on the merits of the policy, but on the convoluted legal challenges in different federal courts around the country, and what happened when President Joe Biden took office and ordered a new public charge rule.

In short, the Biden administration declined to defend the Trump-era rule in court. That move meant the rule would be vacated by one Illinois federal court ruling, would wipe out two challenges already at the Supreme Court, and would avoid a notice-and-comment process to rescind a rule under the Administrative Procedure Act, known as the APA.