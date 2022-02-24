As Ohio became reliably red, the Republican Party was changing

Once upon a time, Ohio was a swing state. While it was slightly more Republican than the country as a whole, the Buckeye State voted with the winning presidential nominee fourteen consecutive elections, from 1964 to 2016.

But that now seems like ancient history.

Donald Trump carried the state twice comfortably, by about 8 points in both 2016 and 2020, even though he was losing nationally by 2 points in 2016 and 4 points in 2020.

All six of the state elected officials (excluding members of the state’s Supreme Court) – governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer – are Republicans. And all are white men.

Twelve of the state’s 16 members of the House of Representatives are Republicans, as is one of the state’s United States senators, retiring two-term senator Rob Portman.