Michigan poised to be House battleground all year

The newly-drawn 4th District is set to host one of the more complex GOP primaries of the cycle. Rep. Fred Upton is up with television ads, marking the beginning of his intraparty fight against fellow Rep. Bill Huizenga. Upton currently represents 64 percent of the new seat compared to 25 percent by Huizenga, according to Daily Kos Elections. But state Rep. Steve Carra is running and previously garnered Trump’s endorsement when it looked like he would be one-on-one against Upton, who voted to impeach Trump. The seat could become more competitive later in the decade, but the GOP nominee should win in November.

In the 11th District, Democratic Reps. Haley Stevens and Andy Levin are clashing in the primary in a seat that Biden would have won with 59 percent. Stevens currently represents more of the new district (45 percent to 25 percent), had more money at the end of the year ($2 million to $1.1 million), and is endorsed by retiring Rep. Brenda Lawrence, who currently represents about one-third of the newly drawn seat. But Levin comes from an iconic political family in Michigan and has strong ties to organized labor.

The new 13th District is open because Lawrence is not seeking reelection. Considering Biden would have received 74 percent there, the consequential battle is for the Democratic nomination. The early attention is on hedge fund manager John Conyers III, son of former Rep. John Conyers; and state Rep. Shri Thanedar, who spent $10.6 million of his own money on a quirky campaign for governor in 2018 (he placed last in the Democratic primary, won by Gretchen Whitmer). Detroit school board member/former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and others are running as well.

3rd District (Peter Meijer, R)

With a newly-drawn competitive district and after voting to impeach Trump in early 2021, the congressman is facing heat from both sides of the aisle. In the primary, Meijer faces former acting assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development John Gibbs (who has Trump’s endorsement), immigration attorney Gabrielle Manolache, and MAGA activist Audra Johnson. None of them have raised much money compared to the personally wealthy Meijer ($1.2 million in the bank on Dec. 31).

If he wins the primary, Meijer faces a difficult general election in a newly-drawn seat Biden would have won by 8 points. He’d likely face Democrat Hillary Scholten, who he defeated in 2020 by 6 points, but that was in a seat Trump carried by 3 points. If Meijer loses the primary, Republicans would be at even more risk of losing the seat with a nominee that is closer to Trump. Initial rating: Toss-up.