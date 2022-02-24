Postal Service stands by plan for internal combustion engines

The U.S. Postal Service is pressing forward with its plan for a new fleet dominated by internal combustion engines despite objections from environmental groups, the Biden administration and Capitol Hill Democrats pushing it to aggressively embrace electric vehicles.

The mail service announced Wednesday that it was issuing a final record of decision to purchase and deploy 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles. At least 10 percent of those will be electric.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended the service’s plan as ambitious given both a lack of funding and a pressing need to replace an aging fleet that largely lacks air conditioning and modern safety features.

“As our financial position improves with the ongoing implementation of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, we will continue to pursue the acquisition of additional [battery electric vehicles] as additional funding — from either internal or congressional sources — becomes available,” DeJoy said. “But the process needs to keep moving forward. The men and women of the U.S. Postal Service have waited long enough for safer, cleaner vehicles to fulfill on our universal service obligation to deliver to 161 million addresses in all climates and topographies six days per week.”

Congressional Democrats proposed giving the Postal Service billions of dollars to purchase electric trucks and build out infrastructure such as charging stations for the agency’s fleet in their now-stalled budget reconciliation package, dubbed “Build Back Better.”