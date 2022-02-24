The death of the conservative label

OPINION — It’s time to stop using the term conservative, because it’s not clear what it means anymore.

As activists gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (as they’ve done for nearly 50 years), one of the event’s organizers recently admitted that he doesn’t even use the term “conservative” anymore.

“The conservative movement, which I don’t use, I call it the American movement, ’cause that’s all it is, we are no longer conservatives, we are Americans who love our founding,” Matt Schlapp told Steve Bannon on the War Room show/podcast on Real America’s Voice. This wasn’t a gotcha interview. This was Schlapp on friendly terrain, trying to advertise CPAC to Bannon’s followers.

Don’t miss the significance of Schlapp’s comments. CNN host S.E. Cupp, who is what everyone used to agree was a conservative, summarized it best in a recent column: “The chairman of the American CONSERVATIVE Union, who runs the CONSERVATIVE Political Action Conference, whose website states boldly, ‘We define conservatism,’ and whose group calls itself the nation’s ‘oldest conservative grassroots organization,’ and who rates lawmakers on scales of liberal-to-conservative, and who tells supporters to sign up for ‘conservatism in your inbox,’ and ‘Join the conservative fight,’ says ‘we are no longer conservatives.’”

Schlapp said the quiet part out loud.