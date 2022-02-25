Cannabis advocates push senators to ease draft bill’s tax burden

As top Senate Democrats finalize their plan for making marijuana legal across the country, industry and advocacy groups are urging a lower tax rate.

They’re arguing that setting levies too high could allow an illegal market to keep flourishing and hit hard in some states that already legalized marijuana.

The details of senators’ vision for a federal cannabis tax regime will be a key factor in the coming weeks as Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, Finance Chair Ron Wyden of Oregon and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey work toward unveiling their bill in April.

Schumer said in a floor speech earlier this month that the effort aims to undo laws that have disproportionately targeted Black and Hispanic Americans. A letter he wrote to colleagues with Wyden and Booker argues to end the complications of a federal ban on a substance that’s already legal in many states. Marijuana can be legally sold for adult use in 18 states and for medical use in over a dozen more.

Schumer, Wyden and Booker released a discussion draft last summer that loosely outlined a regulatory and tax system based on those for alcohol and tobacco.