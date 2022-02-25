Coons predicts at least $10 billion for Ukraine aid package

The Senate's top appropriator for foreign aid on Friday said he sees strong bipartisan support for passing an emergency spending bill totaling $10 billion or more to address dire needs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after his return from a weeklong trip to Germany, Poland and Lithuania, Senate State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Chairman Chris Coons, D-Del., listed the many needs he sees that are not accounted for in fiscal 2022 funding levels still being negotiated by lawmakers.

Those needs include more security assistance for Ukraine and other Eastern European countries worried that Russia might attack them; higher military costs to account for the just-announced deployment of 7,000 U.S. troops to Europe; an expected "millions" of refugees who are likely to flee Ukraine for Poland and other Eastern European countries in the coming weeks and months; and higher funding support for the Treasury Department in order to implement and enforce the slew of new sanctions on Russia's economy that President Joe Biden announced this week.

Russian forces were attacking Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday morning as the Ukrainian government urged its citizens to attack the Russian invaders with homemade Molotov cocktails and guns it handed out to civilians, according to news reports. Since the invasion began on Thursday, nearly 140 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been reported killed.

"I am confident that we will need billions of dollars to support the likely millions of refugees that will flood into Poland and other countries in Eastern Europe," Coons said, describing the State-Foreign Operations-related parts of an expected supplemental funding bill.