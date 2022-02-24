A day after Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. lawmakers in both parties signaled support for providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, although the amount and timeline for a supplemental funding package remained unclear.

“My colleagues and I are carefully monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide assistance both to our Ukrainian partners and to our allies in Central and Eastern Europe as they confront this crisis,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement Thursday.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday in which he announced additional economic sanctions on Russia and limits on goods that could be exported to the Kremlin.

He mentioned more than $650 million in defense assistance the U.S. provided to Ukraine over the past year but provided no indication whether he would request additional funding from Congress, either as part of a supplemental package or in his fiscal 2023 budget coming next month.

Fiscal 2022 Defense and State-Foreign Operations appropriations bills written by majority Democrats would provide additional economic and military aid for Ukraine, ranging from $756 million in the House to $803 million in the Senate.