Seeking court that looks ‘like America,’ Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden introduced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday as his pick for the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, describing her as an extraordinarily qualified judge with a focus in court on how the law affects everyday people.

“She listens. She looks people in the eye, lawyers, defendants, victims and families,” Biden said at the brief event. “And she strives to ensure that everyone understands why she made a decision, what the law is, and what it means to them.”

Biden focused on other qualities that might garner more support for her nomination. He described her as a working mom, with law enforcement in her family background, and the importance of her as the first Black woman picked for the nation’s highest court. He urged the Senate to move promptly.

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven't looked like America,” Biden said. “I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation, with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications.”

Jackson used the moment to describe how her father started her down the path to a career in law when he transitioned from a public school teacher to lawyer. She talked about how her brother and uncles were police officers. She spoke of hope that her life and career could inspire future generations, the way she was inspired by Constance Baker Motley, the first Black female federal judge.