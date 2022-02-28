Pennsylvania GOP urges Supreme Court to toss congressional map

Pennsylvania Republicans asked the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a state court-approved congressional map, arguing the Democrat-controlled court exceeded its authority by imposing the map without the legislature's approval.

The appeal from several Republican candidates called the court decision “flagrantly unconstitutional” and asked the justices to throw out a redistricting map where President Joe Biden would have carried nine of the state’s 17 congressional districts. That map also would have split the district of Rep. Fred Keller into seats now held by two other Republicans — prompting Keller on Monday to announce he would retire rather than "run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican congressional delegation."

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court selected the map in a decision last week after the politically divided state government failed to approve one.

In its appeal, the group argued the state court’s selection of one of the plaintiffs’ maps targeted Republicans and violated the Constitution by having congressional districts that deviated in population by two or more people.