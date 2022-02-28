Retiring Sen. Leahy reflects on ‘fragile’ democracy as he reads Washington’s farewell

After winning his first election in 1974, newly sworn-in Sen. Patrick J. Leahy was told he’d be reading George Washington’s Farewell Address on the Senate floor — back then it typically went to the most junior member of the chamber, Leahy said. But he was sidelined because of an illness and couldn’t deliver it.

The Vermont Democrat was asked once again to give the speech this year, nearly a half-century later, and all he could think was how the responsibility has evolved. Instead of the new guy, he’s now the Senate dean and president pro tempore, with a sense of history and experience that a 34-year-old Leahy couldn’t have imagined.

“It would have been exciting when I was first there, but it’s meaningful now,” he said Friday. “And of the two, I’ll take meaningful.”

Facing the reality that his own time in office is waning — he retires at the end of the current Congress — Leahy repeated the words penned by Washington, who said goodbye to a life of public service in 1796.

For most of his Senate tenure, if Leahy didn’t catch the annual tradition on the floor, he went back and reviewed the address on his own. It’s an important reminder of what government’s role should be, he said. America fought a war to rid itself of an imperial ruler. Washington could have clung to power, but he stepped aside to give others a chance, and people holding public office should never forget that.