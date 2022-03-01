Bipartisan calls mounting for Ukrainian immigrant protections

President Joe Biden is facing growing bipartisan calls from Congress to protect tens of thousands of Ukrainian nationals from being deported to a nation under attack by Russia.

Sens. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, led dozens of senators in a letter to the White House urging the administration to provide Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians, which would give them work authorization and protect them from deportation.

“Forcing Ukrainian nationals to return to Ukraine in the midst of a war would be inconsistent with America's values and our national security interests,” they wrote in a letter released Monday evening.

On the House side, dozens of members signed on to a separate letter from Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., asking the administration to consider “all available pathways under the law” to protect Ukrainians in the U.S.

That could be TPS, Quigley and his bipartisan colleagues said, or Deferred Enforced Departure, which allows the president to exempt individuals from U.S. removal as part of his power to conduct foreign relations.