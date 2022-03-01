Partisan skirmishes threaten swift omnibus timetable

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer wants his chamber to take up the fiscal 2022 omnibus package appropriators are currently negotiating as soon as March 8, but top appropriators said Tuesday they’re worried about meeting the March 11 deadline.

Confusion about how to count funding for Ukraine and a GOP push to move that aid separately from the omnibus added complications to appropriators’ effort to finalize the 12 annual spending bills. Normal disputes around Homeland Security funding and other provisions are also keeping talks from moving as fast as appropriators would like.

The latest stopgap funding law expires March 11. Hoyer said he’s asked House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., to finalize negotiations so the omnibus would be ready to bring to the floor as early as March 8.

“I’ve urged us to get that done at the beginning of next week so the Senate can conclude it prior to the 11th,” the Maryland Democrat said.

That’s just a week away and Hoyer said appropriators, despite having agreed to topline funding levels, are still working out details of how much to give each department and program.