Supreme Court nominee heads to Senate for confirmation process

Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with senators at the Capitol for the first time Wednesday about her nomination to the Supreme Court, as both parties sharpen their approach to the quick confirmation process Democrats have planned over the next few weeks.

Democrats and their allies appear ready to emphasize Jackson’s qualifications and background. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said there would be a “fair but expeditious process where members from both sides will get to ask their questions and explore the judge’s record.”

The New York Democrat will be among the first to meet with the current federal appeals court judge in Washington that he says “encapsulates the two B’s: brilliant and beloved.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of reading on Judge Jackson over the last month, and I cannot recall any one of her colleagues, anyone from her private life or anyone in the public sphere say anything negative about her,” Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor. “It’s amazing. That’s how fine a person she is, and how fine a mind she has.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled Tuesday that Republicans and their allies might focus the confirmation on wider issues around the legal system. Jackson will also meet Wednesday with McConnell, who said he will be asking her about “major crises” that American families face about the legal system such as violent crime, immigration and religious freedom.