Major corporations make last-ditch push for R&D tax break

Some of the largest U.S. companies are pressing congressional leaders to restore a more generous tax break for research and development in the delayed spending package for fiscal 2022.

It appeared more likely this week that Congress will address the provision — which is popular on both sides of the aisle — in another package later this year. But lawmakers welcomed the push, and some expressed support for addressing the issue as soon as possible, particularly given a mid-April tax deadline that could cost companies $8 billion.

The omnibus appropriations package would be the quickest avenue with Congress facing a March 11 government funding deadline. In a letter, CEOs of Intel Corp., AT&T Inc., 3M Co. and 33 other big corporations said Tuesday that it “could be the last chance to avert the consequences of failing to act before the end of the first quarter.”

Citing Joint Committee on Taxation data, the companies said their estimated taxes for the first quarter would be $8 billion higher if Congress doesn’t act in time, reducing cash flow and putting jobs and investment at risk. Through Sept. 30, the total tax bill would rise to $29 billion.

Before Jan. 1, companies could deduct what they spent on research and development immediately from their taxable income. As of this year, they must gradually write off the expenses over five years, a change that was part of Republicans’ 2017 tax overhaul.