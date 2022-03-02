Texas primary puts Cuellar and Taylor in runoffs

Two Democratic incumbents who switched districts after a new Texas map was released won their primaries Tuesday, as did a Republican who came under fire for calling some of the conservatives in his party "grifters."

But another Republican who opposed overturning the 2020 election results and supported an independent Jan. 6 commission faces a runoff to keep his seat, as does one of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats.

Texas gained two seats through reapportionment, and many other districts, in both parties, became less competitive through redistricting, so primaries — and the runoffs that follow in May if no one gets over 50 percent — effectively decide who gets elected in November.

Competitive primaries were also being watched for clues they could offer about about the upcoming the midterm cycle, such as the value of former President Donald Trump’s support, and whether moderate Democrats face renewed threats from progressives.

One House incumbent, Rep. Louis Gohmert, finished last in a four-candidate field in the race for the GOP nomination for attorney general. Gohmert, a 68-year-old former judge, gave up his seat in the heavily Republican 1st District to take on Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has Trump's backing but legal problems of his own. Paxton led the field in the primary, but was headed to a runoff.