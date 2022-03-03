Senate panel deadlocks again over nomination of Bedoya for FTC

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday deadlocked for the second time over President Joe Biden’s nomination of privacy advocate Alvaro Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission, voting 14-14 to recommend his confirmation to the full Senate.

The nomination could reach the Senate floor despite the party-line tie vote if Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer offers a motion to discharge the committee from further consideration of the nomination and the Senate agrees.

Biden renominated Bedoya in January after the original nomination expired at the end of last year’s session. The panel vote on the original nomination also ended in a deadlock and subsequently stalled. Under Senate rules, nominations not confirmed by the end of a legislative session must be resubmitted by the White House.

Republicans object to some of Bedoya’s Twitter activity, including a tweet describing the 2016 Republican National Convention as a “white supremacist rally.”

“I remain concerned by the frequency with which he has publicly expressed divisive views on policy matters, rather than using a more measured and unifying tone,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said before the vote, reiterating comments he made when the nomination was first considered in December.