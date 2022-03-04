Appeals court: US can’t send migrant families to danger, but can expel them without hearing

A federal appeals court on Friday said the Biden administration may expel migrant families from the U.S. without hearing their asylum claims, but barred the government from sending them to countries where they would likely be persecuted or tortured.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals partly upholds a lower court ruling against the government's Title 42 policy, a public health directive issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

The policy allows border officials to turn back migrants who cross the southwest border without first considering their claims for protection.

The panel found the migrant families, represented by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union, are likely to win on their claim that the expulsion policy violated federal laws prohibiting the government from sending people to places where they likely face persecution or torture.

In granting some relief to the migrant families, the judges also questioned the public health rationale of the Title 42 order. Noting this is “March 2022, not March 2020,” the panel said the directive “looks in certain respects like a relic from an era with no vaccines, scarce testing, few therapeutics, and little certainty.”