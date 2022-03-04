Photos of the week ending March 4, 2022

This week at the Capitol was all about welcoming guests. First came President Joe Biden, delivering his first State of the Union speech. Then came Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, making the rounds as Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the handshakes, heightened security and unscripted moments.

From left, Reps. Lou Correa, D-Calif., Juan Vargas, D-Calif., and Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., pick up their tickets for the State of the Union after showing negative COVID-19 test results in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday morning. Several of their colleagues announced positive tests ahead of the speech. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., wheels king cakes, a Mardi Gras tradition, through the Capitol Rotunda on Fat Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Capitol dome is lit for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call).

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., speaks at the "People’s State of the Union Watch Party" outside the Capitol on Tuesday, an event calling for action on the Build Back Better Act. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Marines from the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force gather outside the Capitol Rotunda ahead of the State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, lead the Senate procession through the Rotunda to the House chamber for the State of the Union address. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, meets with Schumer in the Mansfield Room in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

McConnell meets with Jackson in his office at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson meets with Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., in his Capitol office on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson and former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., right, arrive for her meeting with Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson meets with Grassley on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., leaves the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on his first day back in the Senate on Thursday. Luján suffered a stroke in January. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)