Senate Judiciary leaders spar over Supreme Court confirmation hearing timeline

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee signaled Monday that his party will complain about the “unnecessary artificial timeline” that Democrats scheduled for the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, which Democrats answered by pointing to the GOP’s more speedy process for now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

The comments from Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa are the first indications of how Republicans will press their resistance to President Joe Biden’s pick for the high court. Grassley’s comments Monday were limited to scheduling, but did hint at topics Republicans could explore at a confirmation hearing set for the week of March 21.

Grassley said that Chairman Richard J. Durbin announced a “truncated vetting timeline” with an announcement of the hearing, “before even seeking records necessary to begin a complete review.”

Democrats have pushed to have an expeditious confirmation process, as Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced he would retire at the end of the term at the end of June, “assuming that my successor has been nominated and confirmed.”

“We should not sacrifice the integrity of our constitutional advice and consent responsibility to meet an arbitrary timeline,” Grassley said. “The Court’s next term doesn’t begin until October, so there’s absolutely no need to rush.”