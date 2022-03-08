Why the Marist Poll is worth considering

ANALYSIS — The March 1-2 NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, which contained some good news for President Joe Biden, didn’t get the usual amount of attention when it was released last week.

The combination of the bloody war in Ukraine, an existing narrative about Biden’s political problems, and a good dose of skepticism about “bounces” after a presidential speech all combined to make most analysts cautious about whether Biden’s standing really has improved.

Sure, some people used the poll as a hook to talk about a possible Biden turnaround, but the more widespread advice was to wait for more polling over an extended period before believing that something fundamental has happened.

Extra caution is always wise when relying on a single survey, even a quality one like Marist, and particularly when the survey finds a noticeable shift in public opinion.

The survey had Biden’s overall job approval up 8 points (to 47 percent), his approval on his handling of Ukraine up 18 points (to 52 percent), his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic up 8 points (to 55 percent) and his handling of the economy up 8 points, to a still mediocre 45 percent.