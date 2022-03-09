Congress eyes return of tourists with eagerness, anxiety

“We had a very traumatic COVID,” he said. “I had to fire all my guides — that’s about 90 to 100 guides.”

Krepp himself was furloughed at times. In between, he organized tours across the country. Krepp said it was difficult dealing with the coronavirus and each state’s separate regulations, but when a mob attacked the Capitol last year on Jan. 6, it made things worse in D.C., where he also lives.

“There’s just a feeling that things aren’t 100 percent back to normal and aren’t likely to be that way even if COVID magically disappeared tomorrow,” he said. “It’s kind of like a fire has gone through the forest, the trees are just starting to recover a little bit and then a windstorm comes through.”

Krepp said the Capitol’s closure has kept tourists away from D.C. — why travel all the way there if you can’t see one of the primary sights? More troubling, he said, has been the long trend toward restricting access and cordoning off more and more of the Capitol from the public. “We’re… trying to sell these kids on the idea that this is the centerpiece of democracy and all the virtues of America, and it really rings hollow when you can’t go there,” he said.

Tourism concerns led D.C.’s delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, to call for the Capitol’s reopening in a press release Tuesday. “Restrictions due to COVID-19 are disappearing in the District of Columbia and nationwide because vaccines work, and there is no reason to believe visitors in the Capitol would imperil security,” the Democrat said. “Given the importance of the Capitol to D.C.’s tourist economy, it is time for the Capitol, like the rest of D.C. is already doing, to reopen to visitors.”