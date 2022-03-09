GOP favored for Tennessee pickup but didn’t go after Kentucky seat

ANALYSIS — While Kentucky and Tennessee haven’t voted for a Democratic presidential nominee in 25 years, and President Donald Trump won both states in 2016 and 2020 with more than 60 percent of the vote, Democrats had locked down a trio of House seats. That’s about to change.

With final say in the redistricting process in both states, Republicans could have taken Democrats down to a single seat. But they only chose to eliminate one Democratic seat in Tennessee while preserving Democrats’ lone seat in the Bluegrass State.

Currently, Tennessee voters send seven Republicans and two Democrats (Reps. Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen) to the House. After taking a pass in previous cycles, GOP state legislators decided to divide up and dilute Democratic voters in Nashville (Davidson County) in order to gain another seat.

It turned Cooper’s 5th District from a seat Joe Biden won by double digits in 2020 to one Trump would have won by double digits, and he decided in January to retire. Cohen’s Memphis-based seat will be the lone Democratic seat left in Tennessee. The final result will likely be that Republicans gain a House seat — one-fifth of what they need nationwide for a majority — in the Volunteer State alone.

Republicans could have done the same thing in Kentucky. They could have extended their 5:1 advantage in the House delegation to a 6:0 sweep by dividing up Louisville and Jefferson County. But they didn’t. From early in the process, everyone from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (a former Jefferson County Judge/Executive) to GOP Rep. Brett Guthrie expressed interest in keeping the Democratic-leaning 3rd District intact.