Joe Biden’s ‘reckless disregard’ of reality

When asked on Monday about President Joe Biden’s refusal to reconsider his energy policies in light of the Ukraine crisis, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry said, “We are seeing the reality of reckless disregard for reality, and that’s what this administration is doing.” He went on, “The reality was, when you gave the Russians the weapon of energy, they were going to use it.”

In today’s global economy and world capitals, the stark reality that energy and national security policies are inextricably linked is a common topic of discussion, but it is a whole different matter when the world sees the impact of those policies, with terrible destruction of a country and the slaughter of its people.

Which is why the Biden administration’s lead-from-behind policies, from discouraging domestic oil production to its decision to reach out to some of our nation’s worst enemies for more oil rather than our domestic producers, are becoming increasingly alarming.

Reckless is not a word to throw around casually, but Biden’s actions or lack of action are raising serious questions. Who thought allowing Russia to act as an intermediary in the Iran nuclear deal talks was a good idea? Who proposed a visit to Venezuela to discuss easing sanctions for oil? Why has Biden dithered while Europe acted? These are head-scratching decisions that are so concerning even members of Biden’s own party are speaking up.

Calling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “a cancer to our hemisphere,” Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said, “I would strongly oppose any action that fills the pockets of regime oligarchs with oil profits while Maduro continues to deprive Venezuelans of basic human rights, freedoms, and even food.”