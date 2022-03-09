Voters will decide whether Biden or Putin gets blame on gas prices

President Joe Biden’s announcement of a ban on Russian fossil fuel imports set off a barrage of renewed Republican attacks on his domestic energy policies, while Democrats rushed to point the finger at Russia for driving up gas prices.

The responses indicated both parties clearly recognize that Democrats’ chances of survival in the midterm elections could come down to whether Americans blame Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin for skyrocketing prices at the pump. Beyond the direct impact on American family budgets, gas prices carry a psychological impact about how things are going in the country generally.

Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the ban likely will prompt higher prices for American consumers but said he will try to minimize “Putin’s price hike here at home” and warned against attempts by oil companies and financial institutions to exploit the situation.

“Russia’s aggression is costing us all, and it’s no time for profiteering or price gouging,” Biden said.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday found that Americans support banning Russian oil 71-22 percent even if the result is higher gas prices. The sentiment ran across the political spectrum, with Democrats supportive 82-12 percent, independents 70-22 percent and Republicans 66-30 percent.