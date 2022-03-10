Policing overhaul provisions not hitching a ride on omnibus spending bill

Congressional Democrats abandoned a push to use federal funding legislation this year to change policing practices at local and state law enforcement agencies, and instead left out controversial provisions from an omnibus spending bill that the House passed Wednesday.

The move is the latest setback in years of the party’s efforts to address law enforcement misconduct and racial bias, concerns that had been amplified in nationwide protests in 2020 after a series of high-profile deadly encounters between officers and the public.

Democrats had passed a stand-alone policing overhaul bill in March 2021, mostly along party lines. But Republican opposition stalled that legislation in the Senate. Months of negotiations for a Senate bipartisan deal fell short.

So appropriators decided to use the power of the purse instead. In a fiscal 2022 Commerce-Justice-Science spending bill introduced in July, House Democrats inserted some policy conditions on the grant money that flows to local and state police agencies.

Those agencies that wanted a share of $516.6 million in two Justice Department grant programs, among other conditions, would have to get rid of chokeholds, stop the use of “no-knock” warrants in drug cases, eliminate practices that permit racial profiling, and end contractual arrangements that prevent investigations of law enforcement misconduct.