Pressure builds to end pandemic-era border expulsions

Democratic lawmakers upped pressure on the White House to scrap Title 42, a public health directive used to expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, noting a rollback of other pandemic restrictions along with a court decision last week limiting the policy.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he was “deeply disappointed” with the Biden administration’s continued use of Title 42, first begun under the Trump administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“More than a year since the Biden administration took office, it’s unacceptable that this policy continues to be used indiscriminately,” he said. “Title 42 goes against everything this country stands for.”

The mounting pressure to end Title 42 among Democrats and immigrant advocates comes on the heels of a federal appeals court’s decision last Friday to allow the continued use of the policy but bar the government from sending migrants to countries where they would likely be persecuted or tortured.

It also reflects critics’ bewilderment that Title 42 lives on as a public health mechanism even as other COVID-19 restrictions disappear across the country. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its indoor masking guidelines for a majority of American communities.