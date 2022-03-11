Texas Supreme Court rules against abortion providers

A Texas Supreme Court ruling Friday further closed the door on a major challenge to the state’s abortion law that, since September, has banned nearly all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The state high court ruled that some state officials who bring disciplinary actions against providers aren’t enforcing the state law, known as SB 8. That appears to close off a claim against those officials as a way for the abortion providers to push to stop some implementation of the law while they fight it in federal court.

“Today’s ruling just closes the last back door,” said Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor.

The state high court’s ruling lands as other Republican-led states push for more restrictive laws in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling in the next few months that could upend the long-standing constitutional right to abortion.

The legal fight will continue in several cases over the constitutionality of the Texas law, which was written in a way that violates decades of abortion-rights law. Texas lawmakers also wrote the statute to avoid legal challenges that could prevent it from going into effect.