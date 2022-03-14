After CDC order, Democrats ramp up push to end border expulsions

Democratic lawmakers criticized the Biden administration’s decision to exempt only unaccompanied migrant children from a pandemic policy that closed the border to asylum claims, calling on the administration to shield families from the order as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order early Saturday finding it unnecessary to use a public health directive known as Title 42 to turn away migrant children who arrive at the border without their parents. In place since March 2020, the directive allows border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants who cross the southwest border without considering their claims for asylum.

In the wake of the CDC order, issued in response to ongoing litigation brought by the state of Texas, congressional Democrats expressed disappointment the administration did not go further.

In a joint statement Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., chair of the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., called it “perplexing” to keep Title 42 in place while COVID-19 cases remain low.

“While we recognize that the Administration made the right choice to prevent unaccompanied children from being expelled, it is wrong that they made the decision to continue sending families with minor children back to persecution and torture,” they said. “With vaccines and testing widely available, there is no public health benefit to sending asylum seekers back to harm.”