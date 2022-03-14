Manchin says he won’t support Raskin confirmation to Fed

Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, said Monday that he wouldn’t vote to confirm Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden’s nominee to become vice chairman of supervision at the Federal Reserve.

Manchin’s break with the president is a significant blow to Raskin’s confirmation chances in a Senate split evenly at 50-50. She already faces opposition from Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, who declined to show up for a confirmation vote, thus denying the panel a quorum at the Feb. 15 meeting.

Manchin said his concerns about Raskin’s statements that the Fed should exclude struggling energy companies from government relief precluded him from voting to confirm her. He also cited the energy price hikes resulting in part from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I have carefully reviewed Sarah Bloom Raskin’s qualifications and previous public statements,” Manchin said. “Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs. I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board.”

Manchin was in the Senate when it confirmed her by voice vote on March 12, 2014, to be deputy Treasury secretary. He wasn’t yet in the Senate when she was confirmed for a Fed position in 2010. Raskin is married to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.