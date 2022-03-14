Police proposal would start reopening Capitol later this month

Plans are in the works to reopen the Capitol in phases, starting March 28, according to a proposed Capitol Police plan reviewed by CQ Roll Call.

The first phase would permit limited school tours through Senate and House office buildings, escorted by congressional staff. The second phase, tentatively expected for May 30, would involve a limited reopening of the Capitol Visitor Center.

For the reopening plan to take effect, the Capitol Police Board has to sign off, and that has not yet happened, according to an aide familiar with the process.

Tours in the first phase would be limited to no more than four groups of 50 people who would follow a predetermined route and undergo a secondary screening before arriving in the Capitol.

Permitted official business visitors would go from 9 to 15 people per tour and staff led tours — which are not currently permitted — would be permitted and capped at 15 people. A plan to open the Botanical Garden is also anticipated for the first phase, the aide said.