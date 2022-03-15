WH sees immediate cuts to COVID-19 response without more funds

The White House said it is preparing to make cuts to the country's COVID-19 response effort if Congress doesn't provide additional funds to deal with the pandemic, warning that the U.S. is running out of money to test, treat, and vaccinate Americans against the virus.

As parts of Europe and Asia experience virus spikes and scientists monitor for a similar surge in the U.S., senior administration officials said Tuesday the Health and Human Services Department and the National Institutes of Health won't be able to research and develop next-generation vaccines that protect against multiple variants without more funds. The officials also said the government needs more money to conduct genomic surveillance of potential new variants and to purchase enough doses for all Americans if a fourth COVID-19 shot is needed.

"Time is not on our side. We need the funding immediately," one of the senior officials said. The officials can't be identified under the terms of the call with reporters.

The White House requested $22.5 billion from Congress for supplemental COVID-19 aid, but House lawmakers are now working on a bill that would provide $15.6 billion. The aid was stripped out of the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending bill cleared last week because of a disagreement over where the money should come from.

The administration must cut state allocations to monoclonal antibody treatments by 30 percent beginning next week to extend the supply, according to a fact sheet provided by the White House on Tuesday. The government has no more funds to buy additional monoclonal antibody treatments, including a planned order for March 25, and supply will run out by May without more funds.