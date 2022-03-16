Judge rules for Bannon on access to DOJ deliberations on executive privilege

The judge overseeing former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial ruled Wednesday that the Department of Justice must turn over writings — public or not — of official agency policy for prosecuting former or current government officials who raise executive privilege claims.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols also decided he wants to hear from Bannon’s lawyers in a forthcoming brief on why Bannon’s status as a former executive branch employee is distinguishable from case law — Licavoli v. United States — that holds someone who fails to appear for a subpoena on advice of counsel is not a valid defense.

The trial is not scheduled to begin until July.

Bannon did not comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House select committee instructing him to produce documents and testimony, citing executive privilege claimed by former President Donald Trump. He was later indicted in November on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with that subpoena.

To establish criminal contempt of Congress, prosecutors have to prove Bannon’s default was willful, which is “a deliberate and intentional failure to appear or produce records as required,” prosecutors wrote in a brief citing Licavoli v. United States. That brief goes on to argue, citing the case again, that “a defendant’s good-faith reliance on counsel’s advice that the law excuses compliance does not ‘immunize a deliberate, intentional failure to appear pursuant to a lawful subpoena lawfully served.’”