Spending deal undercuts Biden’s UN climate pledge

The spending legislation President Joe Biden signed Tuesday provides about one-third of the money the White House, the House and the Senate wanted to spend on international climate programs and stripped out all congressional money for a fund for low-income nations to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

In its budget request for fiscal 2022, the administration called for about $2.7 billion in international climate finance, up from $669 million the previous fiscal year, while the House appropriators called for about $2.8 billion and their Senate counterparts approved approximately $3.13 billion.

But the final deal will allocate far less than any of the three parties wanted: roughly $1.06 billion.

“We are taken aback,” Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the climate and energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in an interview. “I’m at a loss to explain why it has come to this.”

The spending bill eliminated funding for the Green Climate Fund, a U.N. project to help emerging economies prepare for and mitigate climate change, and cut funding for the Clean Technology Fund, which finances low-carbon energy projects. It also reduced contributions to the United Framework Convention on Climate Change, which manages global efforts to fight climate change, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which studies the course of changing climate. And it cut money for a fund to carry out the goals of the Montreal Protocol to reduce emissions of ozone-depleting chemicals.