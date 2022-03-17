“When my son graduated from college, I remember praying,” Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar told the House Rules Committee during a hearing Thursday.

She hoped the event wouldn’t fall on a day when she was scheduled to be in Washington. Thankfully, she got lucky and was able to attend, she said.

But Capitol Hill has never been family friendly, Rep. Linda T. Sánchez said. “Congress wasn’t built for working mothers, and it really shows,” she said.

When she was pregnant in 2009, she decided to have her child in Washington instead of California, so she could be ready to come to the House chamber and vote two weeks after her cesarean section. Sánchez is one of just 11 members who have ever given birth while serving in Congress.

Democrats shared those stories and more as they argued to extend and reimagine two things that have helped the House weather the coronavirus pandemic — proxy voting and remote hearings. Those practices are set to expire March 30.