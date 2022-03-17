Jha to lead White House response as pandemic enters new phase

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients is leaving his post at the helm of the administration’s virus response effort, and Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, will replace him as the U.S. navigates a new phase of the pandemic, the White House said Thursday.

Jha’s role coordinating the pandemic response signifies a shift to a more endemic phase of the pandemic. Zients is a rapid response communications expert with experience handling crisis situations, whereas Jha is a respected physician and public health expert who has been studying pandemic policy and briefing reporters on COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

“As COVID enters a phase where it becomes a persistent risk requiring a new public health footing, Dr. Ashish Jha has the broad clinical expertise, and deft touch in addressing public health needs, to galvanize shared action and shape that future,” former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said of the transition in leadership.

Jha will begin his new role in April and take a temporary leave from his role at Brown.

When Zients became the administration’s COVID-19 coordinator in January 2021, less than 1 percent of the country was fully vaccinated. Today over 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and over 960,0000 Americans have died of the virus. Public health experts largely expect the country to move into a new stage of the pandemic, as masks come off and people return to normal routines.