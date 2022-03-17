Texas lags nation in health insurance coverage rate in census data

While health insurance coverage has broadly expanded across the country since implementation of the Affordable Care Act of 2010, many impoverished communities continue to lag behind, according to census data released Thursday.

Overall, the nation’s uninsured population fell to 8.7 percent in 2020, from 15 percent in 2013.

In Texas, however, American Community Survey results released Thursday show the uninsured rate was twice the national average — 17.3 percent, which was 3 percentage points more than the state with the next-highest uninsured rate, Oklahoma.

Texas also had eight of the 10 congressional districts in the country with the highest uninsured populations. All but nine of the state’s 36 congressional districts were in the bottom 10 percent of insurance coverage rates nationwide, according to ACS data for 2020.

The state also housed the congressional district with the highest uninsured rate in the country, the 29th Congressional District. In the Houston district held by Democratic Rep. Sylvia R. Garcia, 31 percent of the population did not have health insurance, the 2020 data found.