‘That time is gone’: Americans are in an anti-war mood — but partisan differences are bubbling

ANALYSIS — Americans are in no mood for a direct military conflict with Russia, but the same pressures that created the country’s tribal politics could threaten its anti-war mood.

Multiple polls show a majority of Americans support what President Joe Biden and NATO have done so far to help Ukraine in its scrappy effort to slow Russia’s military operation there.

Perhaps the most striking number in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday was 54. That’s the percentage of those surveyed who approve of the decision by Biden and other NATO leaders against establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. (Thirty-two percent disapprove of that decision.)

Most Democrats (58 percent) and independents (57 percent) oppose using American and NATO fighter jets to police Ukrainian airspace, according to the Quinnipiac survey. Republican voters, like the representatives they send to Washington, are typically more hawkish — but more GOP respondents (47 percent) approve of the West’s decision against a no-fly zone than disapprove (38 percent).

There is a clear reluctance among American voters to do more than send Ukrainians more sophisticated anti-tank batteries, anti-missile systems, “kamikaze drones,” machine guns, ammunition and other weapons to continue their spirited effort to drive off their Russian invaders. But that does not mean voters see no role for U.S. military troops.