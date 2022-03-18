Photos of the week ending March 18, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned virtual plea to Congress for more aid this week, while Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson continued to make the rounds of the Capitol before next week’s confirmation hearing. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on hand to capture the action.

Bill Croke has his head shaved by Lauren Canja during St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s charity event at the Boundary Stone pub in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Northwest Washington on Sunday. The head-shaving festivities raised almost $115,000 for cancer research. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

One of many school groups tour the Capitol grounds Tuesday. The Capitol Police Board is considering a proposal to reopen the complex in phases, starting with limited tours for students by the end of the month. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh speaks during an event with the House Democratic Women’s Caucus on Equal Pay Day in the Capitol on Tuesday, alongside, from left, Rep. Jackie Speier, Rep. Brenda Lawrence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

At a Republican news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sen. John Barrasso blames Biden for rising gas prices. Also appearing are, from left, Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy give a virtual address to Congress in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Activists protest outside the Capitol on Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters a fourth week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

McConnell rides an elevator in the Capitol before a closed briefing Wednesday on the war in Ukraine. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Pelosi conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, center, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., second from left, huddle under umbrellas at a news conference on Thursday with relatives of Matthew Lawrence Perna, who died by suicide while awaiting sentencing for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)