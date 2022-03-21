Young at heart: Photos of Rep. Don Young on the Hill

Rep. Don Young, dean of the House, died Friday after serving nearly 50 years in Congress. In 2019, he became the longest-serving Republican in House history.

Young was known for his cantankerous yet warm personality, as well as being a staunch defender and promoter of his home state of Alaska. Here are some of the many photos from the CQ Roll Call archive of his long history on Capitol Hill.

Young is pictured in March 1973, his first year in Congress. (CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young, second from left, shows three colleagues from warmer climes — Reps. Bob Wilson, R-Calif., Spark Matsunaga, D-Hawaii, and Bill Young, R-Fla. — how to shovel snow on the Capitol steps in 1973. (Mickey Senko/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young, left, holds up a cutout of Alaska, showing its proper place above a map of the U.S. in 1973. (Mickey Senko/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young is seen with Rep. George Miller, D-Calif., in 1994. (Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A portrait by artist Charlen Jeffery Satrom hangs in the Resources Committee room in 2000, showing Young surrounded by Native Alaskan artifacts. (Emily Barnes/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young served as House Transportation chairman from 2001 to 2007. Here he speaks with Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., in June 2004. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young is pictured in his Rayburn Building office in October 2004. Young liked to display objects from Alaska. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call file photo)

In this photo from September 2008, Young talks about some of the decor in his office. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A gavel made out of a walrus penis, seen here in January 2010, was one of the items on display in Young’s Rayburn office. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young was well known for his bellicose personality. Here, he confronts an aide who tried to stop him from entering the side door of a House Republican meeting already in progress in the Capitol in July 2014. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young jokes with Sen. Dan Sullivan, a fellow Alaskan, in January 2015 before a news conference in the Capitol's Senate studio. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young appears with Sullivan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski during a January 2015 news conference. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young wed Anne Garland Walton, a registered flight nurse from Fairbanks, in a private ceremony held on June 9, 2015, in the chapel of the Capitol. (Courtesy Rep. Don Young/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Young and the Alaska congressional delegation speak to a group of students from their home state on the House steps in May 2018. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)