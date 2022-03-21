Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts with historic mark

The weeklong Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Monday heavy on history and relatively light on political drama.

The 51-year-old appeals court judge would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, and the first justice with experience representing those too poor to afford an attorney; Democrats plan to highlight what that perspective would mean to the court.

“She would be the first Supreme Court justice who is the daughter of parents who felt the crushing oppression of segregation, and the first justice who has represented an indigent as a public defender,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday on the Senate floor.

Jackson, the daughter of public school teachers in Florida, graduated from Harvard Law School, clerked on the Supreme Court, has law enforcement in her family, and has been a federal judge since 2013. She has picked up support from prominent conservative federal judges and lawyers, law enforcement groups and more.

“Indeed, with Judge Jackson’s confirmation, the Supreme Court would come closer to fully reflecting the diversity of America,” Durbin said. The country “will get to see what I have seen in meeting with her personally. She is thoughtful brilliant, kind and has a good sense of humor,” he said.