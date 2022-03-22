Question and answer phase begins for Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing

Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday started a lengthy day of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee with prebuttals on some of the issues Republicans are expected to raise about her Supreme Court confirmation.

In a series of questions from panel chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, Jackson laid out her judicial philosophy, gave her answer to whether the number of Supreme Court justices should be increased, explained why she doesn’t think she’s lenient on certain child pornography defendants, and provided her reasons for representing detainees at the government’s Guantanamo Bay, Cuba facility.

Each of those areas are expected to get plenty of discussion Tuesday, when each senator gets 30 minutes to ask questions of the 51-year-old federal appeals court judge who appears on track to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

The most explosive of those is allegations is that she is soft on child pornographers and sex offenders, a line of argument laid out most fervently by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who listed seven cases where Jackson handed down a more lenient sentence than federal guidelines would recommend.

But Durbin asked Jackson what was going through her mind when she heard Hawley’s argument, made on Twitter, that the nominee has “a record that endangers our children.”