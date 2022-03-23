‘Plain old sticktoitiveness’: What it means to be dean of the House

When Rep. Hal Rogers traveled thousands of miles to Alaska to visit Coast Guard facilities years ago, his colleague Don Young made sure he got a real taste of the 49th state.

Young knew that Rogers’ wife, Cynthia, loved to fish, so the former tugboat captain took the couple out to a special fishing spot.

“Well, she was catching fish, big fish, and no one enjoyed it more than Don Young,” Rogers said. “He was squealing with laughter as he watched her enjoy catching those fish.”

That memory came rushing back after Young died Friday at age 88. “He was bigger than life,” Rogers said. He shared his love of Alaska, and now he passes on something else to his fellow Republican — the title of dean of the House.

Young served in the chamber for almost a half-century, roughly three-quarters of the time Alaska has been part of the union. He came to Congress in 1973.