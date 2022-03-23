House GOP heads to Florida to narrow in on policy plans

In a midterm campaign year that typically favors the minority party in Congress, House Republicans will convene their annual retreat Wednesday in Florida, aiming to home in on policy proposals that members have been considering as they work to regain the majority in November.

The three-day issues conference kicks off Wednesday afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, which is next door to one of the top destinations in golf: TPC Sawgrass, which hosts The Players Championship, an illustrious PGA Tour event.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in June announced seven task forces focused on issues important to the conference: jobs and the economy; big tech censorship and data; future of American freedoms; energy, climate and conservation; American security; healthy future; and competition with China.

McCarthy said at a news conference Friday that the retreat is “really focused just on our policies.” In addition to the task force work, which have set rosters, Republicans have had weekly meetings open to the entire conference on particular topics, such as making America energy independent.

“We’re going to narrow those down. So it’s really focused, mainly, if you look at our agenda, members’ interaction together,” McCarthy said.