Ketanji Brown Jackson outlines approach to sentencing defendants

Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared more comfortable behind the witness table Wednesday as she started a second day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who did not get a chance to ask questions on the first day that lasted 13 hours and ended after 10 p.m., told Jackson he hoped she got some rest last night. “Very little, senator, but that’s all right,” Jackson said, ahead of what will be another long day as senators get a second, more abbreviated, round of questions.

When Tillis suggested Jackson showed a level of empathy in her treatment of defendants that could be viewed as “beyond what some of us would be comfortable with in administering justice,” Jackson’s response took on a tone that was among the most insistent of the week.

Jackson, a former federal defender, said as a district court judge she spent time conveying to defendants why they were being sentenced in the hope that they could understand the harm they did, take responsibility and not do it again. Many defendants “were bitter, they were angry, they were feeling victimized because they didn’t get a chance to say what they wanted to say, because no one explained to them that drug crimes are really serious crimes, no one said, ‘Do you understand that there are children who will never have normal lives because you sold crack to their parents and now they are in a vortex of addiction? Do you understand that, Mr. Defendant?’” Jackson said.

Jackson appeared to build on confidence that she gained over the final hours Tuesday. Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton pressed Jackson about drug crime statistics and said in response to one of her answers that not many Americans think these are tough questions.