Fortenberry convicted on 3 felony counts in campaign finance case

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was found guilty Thursday of concealing information and lying to federal authorities about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions made to the Nebraska Republican’s 2016 reelection campaign.

A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Fortenberry on two counts of making false statements to federal investigators and one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts, according to a Justice Department spokesperson. He faces up to five years in federal prison on each count, which would be a maximum of 15 years on all three felonies.

He is to be sentenced June 28 before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr.

In a brief statement after the verdict, Fortenberry said he would appeal.

“We always felt like it was going to be hard to have a fair process here,” Fortenberry said in a video posted by an Omaha World-Herald reporter. “So this appeal starts immediately.”