Parties close arguments over Supreme Court pick

The Senate Judiciary Committee put Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the path to confirmation to the Supreme Court after closing her nomination hearings Thursday with character witnesses and outside experts.

Senators used the fourth and final hearing day to bolster their arguments about Jackson’s qualifications through questions to more than a dozen witnesses. Democrats have so far remained united on the nomination of the federal appeals court judge and, because they control the Senate, do not require Republican support to confirm her.

Many of the witnesses emphasized the historic nomination of the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, despite what Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, called “bad faith efforts” to undermine Jackson.

“We are going to confirm a Black woman not because she is Black, but because she is qualified,” Beatty said in her testimony to the committee.

Earlier this week, committee Republicans frequently confronted Jackson with issues that have played prominently in broader party politics, such as critical race theory. They also questioned whether the judge would be lenient on criminal defendants.