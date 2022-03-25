Three takeaways from House GOP retreat as McCarthy, caucus eye return to majority

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — House Republicans are leaving their annual retreat Friday with policy proposals largely still in the works and an overarching sentiment of fighting against what Democrats and the Biden administration have done while in power.

As GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., forges ahead on his mission to lead his conference into the majority this fall and become Speaker, his team is focused on making a case to the American people that under Democratic control, the cost of living has become too high and paychecks are not going as far as they used to.

Rising gas prices and inflation have been central to the GOP case for change, but even if McCarthy leads his caucus to a big win in November, they would still have to govern under a Biden presidency and that requires compromise.

Here are three takeaways from the mostly rainy Florida retreat at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa.

Proxy moxy

One area that wouldn’t require buy-in from the Biden administration is the House Rules package for the 118th Congress.